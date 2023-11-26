 Indore: Youth Booked For Harassing Married Woman
Indore: Youth Booked For Harassing Married Woman

Staff Reporter
Updated: Sunday, November 26, 2023, 02:37 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was booked for allegedly harassing a married woman in the Malharganj area, police said on Saturday. The woman alleged that the youth harassed her by making obscene gestures towards her when she was on the terrace of her house. The police are searching for the accused.

According to the police, the woman has lodged a complaint that accused Sanju made obscene gestures at her when she was on the terrace of her house. She objected to the accused but he did not stop his act. Later, she informed her family members about the accused and lodged a complaint against the accused at the police station. A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC and police have started a search for him.

In another incident, a 21-year-old girl has lodged a complaint that she was stalked by an accused named Mayank in the Chandan Nagar area. According to the police, the girl has lodged a complaint that she and the accused were friends during their school days. Later, she stopped talking with him but the accused was still stalking her. He was forcing her to talk. When the girl called her aunty and uncle to talk to the accused, he misbehaved with them as well. A case under sections 354, 294 and 506 of the IPC was registered against the accused.

