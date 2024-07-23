Indore: Youth Arrested For Murder Of Woman In Banganga Area; Investigation Underway

Arrested | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of a woman, whose semi-nude body was recovered from an isolated place in Banganga area.

Police said that the woman was going to the police station after an argument with her maternal uncle when she reached the accused place and demanded food. They then had an argument and the accused attacked him with a heavy stone. The accused is being questioned further.

DCP (zone-3) Pankaj Pandey said that the body of 24-year-old woman named Tanisha (name changed) was recovered from the ground in Sanwer Road industrial area on Sunday morning. A deep injury mark was found on her head and her clothes were found removed. Police investigated the case and found that she was staying with her maternal uncle. She had an argument with him over some issue on Saturday night. After that she threatened her maternal uncle that she would lodge a complaint with the police and later left the place.

CCTVs of the area were examined and found the girl reached a function in the area. She was seen with a person. Police reached there and gathered information. Somehow, police managed to identify the accused and arrested him.

The accused has been identified as Kapil alias Gappu Chouhan, a resident of Sukhliya area. Police claimed that 7 teams were constituted for investigation and to trace the accused. The people of the area also cooperated with the police.

The accused allegedly confessed to his crime and informed the police that there was a function at Kapil’s house. The woman passed from there and asked the address of the police station. After that she asked to give her some food. Then Kapil started an argument with her. The woman attacked him with a stone and fled the scene. The accused also chased her and allegedly attacked her with a heavy stone and killed her.

Police said that the accused would be produced before the court on Tuesday. He is being questioned further and evidence is being collected. Police are still waiting for autopsy report to know whether she was sexually assaulted.

Maternal uncle was suspect in murder case

Banganga police station in-charge Lokesh Singh Bhadoriya informed Free Press that the woman had an argument with her maternal uncle over some issue. After that she left the house so after her identification, police had considered her maternal uncle as the prime suspect. His and his family members’ statements were also recorded by the police.