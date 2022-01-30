Indore: Youngsters can apply for Indian Navy for technical course before February 8

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s youngsters interested in joining the Indian Navy can now apply for the technical course. Informing this to students, Army entrance mentors in the city floated a notice sharing details from the Indian Navy for applications.

Further, a Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mentors suggested the students seeking to become engineers to apply for the institutes and contribute to the country.

The Indian Navy invited applications for the four year degree course of bachelors of technology. As per the details shared with students, students with 10+2 can apply for the course and become a part of B Tech Cadet Entry Scheme (Permanent Commission) for the Education Branch and Executive & Technical Branch.

“Selected candidates will join the prestigious Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala for pursuing the four-year course. The last date for applying to this course is 8 February, 2022,” Kamal Sharma, a mentor, said.

The eligibility criteria for application are: scorecard of JEE (Main) 2021(for B.E/B.Tech) exam is must for applying for the Indian Navy B Tech degree course.

Students will be required to have passed the Senior Secondary Examination (10+2 pattern) or its equivalent exam from any board with at least 70 percent aggregate marks in Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics. Further, to ensure communication capabilities, students must have scored 50 percent marks in English (either in Class 10 or Class 12).

Age criteria: Only applicants who are born between 2 January 2003 and 1 July 2005 (both dates inclusive) can apply for the Indian Navy course.

Further, students must note that the Service Selection Board (SSB) will issue the seat on the basis of JEE (Main) All India Common Rank List (CRL) 2021 published by National Testing Agency.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 03:10 PM IST