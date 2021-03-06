Indore: Yash, Akash, Udit in qualifying round, Denim and Raghav get wild card for main draw

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore's Denim Yadav and Raghav Jaisinghania got the wild card entries for the main round of Puneet Agarwal Memorial Indore open 15000 dollar prize ITF men's world tennis tour tournament, organised by Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association.

General Secretary of Tennis Association of India Anil Dhupar said that this tourney will provide maximum opportunities to state players. While Denim and Raghav will be contesting in the main round, Yash Yadav of the state has got direct entry to the qualifying round. Along with this, emerging players of the state Akash Nandwal, Udit Yadav and Tanik Gupta will get a chance to play in the qualifying round through the wild card.

Players will start signing on Saturday and qualifying rounds will be played on Sunday and Monday. 8 players will enter the main round from the qualifying round. There will be a draw of 48 in the qualifying round. There will be a draw of 32 in the main round and 16 in the doubles. Abhishek Mukherjee has been appointed as the referee to conduct the tournament. The players of the country and abroad have started coming.

Singles winner will get $2160 and 10 points

Seeded players from India and abroad are participating in this prestigious tournament. The singles winner will receive $2160 and 10 points for winning this tournament while runners-up player will receive $1272 and 6 points and $753 and 4 points will be given to semifinalists. While winning the doubles title is $ 930, the runners-up will get $ 540 and the semi-finals will get $ 324.