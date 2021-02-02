INDORE: World Day for Consecrated Life celebrated for those who have chosen to follow Christ by means of practice of evangelical counsels

Indore: The World Day for Consecrated Life was celebrated at churches in the city on Tuesday. It was instituted by Pope John Paul II in 1997. Father Preetam Vasuniya said, "The celebration is attached to the feast of Presentation of Lord on February 2, which is 40th day after the birth of Jesus (Christmas)."

He said it is a celebration of men and women who have dedicated their lives for the service of humanity by becoming nuns and priests. Special prayers were held in Indore and Dewas. Candle processions will also be held during the day, symbolising Jesus as the Light of the World. The people prayed for victory of light of Christ over darkness of evil.

Pope Francis’s annual messages for the day are available on the Vatican website, as are the annual messages of Pope St John Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI’s homilies and addresses for the day.

According to church, it is also intended to be “a suitable occasion for consecrated persons to renew their commitment and rekindle fervour, which should inspire their offering of themselves to the Lord”.