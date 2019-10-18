Indore: Workshop on boosting salesthrough hypnotism, NLP

Indore: Selling has become more difficult and now management students, who mostly get placed in sales and other verticals in multinational companies are learning the art of hypnotism and Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) to be able to capture customers and boost sales. Such seminars are being organised at various private colleges as many management students struggle to get their desired jobs after graduating.

One such seminar on NLP was organised at Daly College Business School (DCBS) on Friday. Resource person NLP trainer Pawan Kumar Singh addressed the challenges faced by many management students in the dearth of good employment opportunities and possible ways to use NLP.

What is NLP?

Neuro refers to neurology, our nervous system-the mental pathways our five senses take which allow us to see, hear, feel, taste and smell. Linguistic refers to our language ability; how we put together words to express ourselves, as well as our silent language that is non-verbal communication which reveals our states, thinking styles and more.

Programming refers to the idea that our thoughts, feelings, and actions are like computer software programmes. When we change those programmes, just as when we change or upgrade software, we immediately get positive changes in our performance. We get immediate improvements in how we think, feel, act and live.

Building rapport with mirroring: Building rapport with mirroring and matching technique requires a person to observe the other person and mirror every action. It starts from movement to finer details like breathing pattern, posture, gestures, language, chunk size in their language, volume and speed of speech, and voice tone.

Some tips to start neuro programming

* Set positive goals: When you start planning out what you want in life, focus on what you want, rather than on what you don't want.

* Ask yourself positive questions: For instance, instead of asking ‘What's wrong with me?’, you must ask ‘What can I do to feel better?’

* Edit your mental images: Picture people or things that make you feel good turning brighter and coming closer to you and vice versa.

* Visualize colours and connect them with feelings you would like to experience.