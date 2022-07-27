Indore: Women and Child Development department plan to spread awareness about POCSO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Women and Child Development department of the city plans to spread social awareness regarding Protection of Child from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The department is conducting programmes in local schools, colleges, and anganwadis to make children aware about their rights and to educate them the difference between good and bad touch.

Ramniwas Budheliya, additional director, Integrated Child Protection Scheme, said, “The department not only focuses on educating children and spreading awareness about norms of POCSO but is also training them to handle a serious situation when it arises.” He said that the department aims to reach out to every school and college to take this campaign to a higher level.

The programmes are conducted by Zone officials who select schools and colleges located under their zones to propagate the idea of ‘Being safe’.

Bhagwandas Sahu, child protection officer, said “This programme is not solely for girls as we consider everyone should understand the importance of being safe and know what is wrong.”

The department informed Free Press that as the cases of sexual abuse are increasing, there seems to be only one way possible, which is to educate the children and train them on ‘How to protect themselves’. Along with this, the department also educates teachers, parents and guardians about the acts that are considered punishable under the POCSO Act. In the coming days the department will continue to hold similar programmes, while promoting government schemes including Beti Padhao mission.