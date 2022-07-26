Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot: Indore residents donate clothes to actor

Image credit: Google

Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot was not received well by people on social media. He did bare it all for Paper Magazine photos. Some people loved the photos while some did not like the same. An NGO initiated a clothes donation drive for the star.

In clips going viral on social media, people can be seen making a que and putting clothes inside a box that had Ranveer's picture from the shoot. It also had a tagline that read, "manasik kachra" (mental garbage). One of the videos was posted by a TV9 Bharatvarsh journalist on social media.

Clothes donation drive held for Ranvir Singh in Indore. pic.twitter.com/VaxC7NIZeX — News Arena (@NewsArenaIndia) July 26, 2022

Nude picture of Ranveer Singh on street dustbin of Indore. Being referred as maansik kachra. pic.twitter.com/unl7sqUtMx — Idiopathic Doctor (@oshowed) July 25, 2022

Ranveer's photoshoot landed him in a legal mess. An application was filed against the actor with Mumbai Police seeking the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Ranveer for “hurting sentiments of women" through his nude photographs on social media, an official said, PTI reported.