Indore: Woman’s Severed Hand Joined By Bombay Hospital Doctors

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors of Bombay Hospital have performed a rare surgery and rejoined the severed hand of 56-year-old city woman. The woman’s hand was amputated in an accident when they were returning from Nalkheda, about a week ago.

Much to surprise the doctors, the family members of the patient had brought the amputated hand in an ice-filled bag. The patient had to travel about four hours in covering the 165 kilometre distance to reach the hospital. Meanwhile, doctors of Bombay Hospital had already prepared for surgery and re-joined her hand in a marathon surgery of nine hours.

According to the family members, the woman was sitting on the window seat of a car and her hand was out of the window. Suddenly, a speeding truck passed near the car which hit the woman’s hand and cut it from the elbow.

“We immediately called the doctors in Indore who suggested us to bring the hand in an ice box. We searched the amputated hand and kept in the ice bag.

We had to take a stop at Shajapur where we got her hand’s dressing and also get her administered a pain killer injection,” the family members said.

The surgery was performed by plastic surgeon Dr Yogesh Tatwade, orthopaedician Dr Anand Gupta, and anaesthetist Dr Charu Neema. The doctors had joined the bones, arteries, and later the veins. Now, the patient is recovering well and her hand has started getting sensation as well.

