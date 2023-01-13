Indore: Woman’s mangalsutra snatched by bikers 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The wife of Sanwer Urban Council president was robbed of her mangalsutra under the Lasudia police station jurisdiction on Thursday evening. She and her friend were on her way home from the market when two bikers snatched her mangalsutra and fled the scene. There were no arrests till the filing of the report.

According to police, Manisha Changediya, a resident of Space Park was robbed of her mangalsutra in Mahalaxmi Nagar area around 8 pm. She and her friend had gone shopping. After shopping, they were returning home when two bikers came from the rear, and they snatched the mangalsutra from the woman. The woman raised alarm, but the accused managed to flee.

Police said the accused followed the women and committed the crime after the women reached an isolated place. The police are checking the CCTVs of the area to identify the accused. It was dark, so the women could not see the bike number. Manisha is the wife of Sandeep Changediya, president of Sanwer Urban Council.

