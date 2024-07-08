Indore: Woman Teacher Going To School For Exam, Crushed To Death By Truck

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a 44-year-old woman teacher going to a school for an examination was killed while her brother-in-law escaped after a truck hit their motorcycle under Rau police jurisdiction on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Bypass Road near Rau Circle around 8:30 am. The impact of the accident was so severe that the deceasedís body got stuck between the truck's wheels. It took the police approximately half an hour to retrieve the body with the help of an earthmover. The truck had to be pushed upwards to extract the body.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Jaishree Patil, a resident of Jhabua. Family members said she was a teacher and was preparing for a government examination. She had come to the city for a job examination at a school and had stayed at her sisterís place in Pigdamber on Saturday.

On Sunday morning, she was going to DPS School with her brother-in-law Umesh Deshle and had crossed the Rau Circle. Suddenly, a truck came from behind and hit them. The bike rider fell on the left side of the road and escaped unhurt while Rajshree fell on the right side and was caught underneath the truck's wheels. She is survived by her husband and a son. The police initiated an investigation into the case to ascertain the exact cause of the accident and seized the truck.

Car-hit elderly woman dies during treatment

A 65-year-old woman succumbed during treatment to her injuries sustained after a car hit her under Bhanwarkuan police station limit. The incident occurred on July 4 and the woman succumbed to her injuries during the course of treatment on Sunday morning.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Kala Bai, a resident of Rahul Gandhi Nagar. Her granddaughter Pooja said that Kala Bai was going to a hospital to visit her employer. She was crossing a road when a speeding car hit her. She was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries after a struggle for three days. The car driver fled from the scene after the incident.

Tractor overturns, one dead, one hurt

A youth was killed while another was injured after their tractor overturned near Teen Imli Bridge under Azad Nagar police station limit on Saturday night.

According to information, the deceased was identified as Neeraj, a resident of Damoh. He along with two others was driving a tractor with a tanker. The tractor overturned and he came underneath it, resulting in his death. The police began a probe to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.