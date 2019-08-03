Indore: Woman raped by man from Ujjain

Indore:Police booked a man for raping a married woman in Rajendra Nagar area on Friday.

The accused was the neighbour of the victim and befriended her a few months ago.

According to Rajendra Nagar police station incharge Sunil Sharma, a man from Ujjain was booked on the complaint of 30-year-old woman. She stated in her complaint that she was staying in a rented house in Rau when she met the accused. Later, the accused started coming to her residence. She alleged that the accused raped her there and threatened her of dire consequences. She could not reveal the matter to anyone in fear, she added.

She said she was terrified and changed her residence but the accused also reached there and again raped her. Then she decided to report the matter to the police. The police said that the accused also took her to Ujjain on the pretext of taking her on the ride and raped here there.

In a similar case, a woman was allegedly raped by a man from Shujalpur in Pardeshipura area on Thursday. He had entered her house after finding her alone.

According to the police, the victim has lodged a complaint stating that she met the accused a few months ago. Her husband was ill when the accused reached her house on the pretext of helping her.

On Thursday, she was alone at home when the accused entered her house and raped her. The accused also threatened her and fled the scene. The police have registered a case against the accused and launched a manhunt to nab him.