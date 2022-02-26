Indore: Woman raped, another assaulted on road

Indoe (Madhya Pradesh): A complaint was registered against a man for raping a woman on the pretext of marriage in Hira Nagar area. Police said that both victim and accused are from Nimar and came to Indore for some work and live here.

The accused took the girl to his sister’s flat in a township and raped her, promising marriage to her. Later, he refused to keep his promise, following which she complained to the police. The accused is yet to be arrested.

Man assaults woman

A case was registered at Banganga police station on Friday against a man who eve-teased a woman and when she objected to it, attacked and threatened her.

Police said that a case was registered against Raju of Gauri Nagar who allegedly attacked and threatened the woman.

The victim told police that she went to take medicines at a medical shop near her home. The accused stopped the victimmid-way and started abusing her and then assaulted her and fled from the place threatening her with dire consequences.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 12:16 AM IST