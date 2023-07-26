 Indore: Woman Held For Stabbing Engineering Student To Death
ANIUpdated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 08:10 PM IST
article-image
Victim Prabhas Pawar |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was arrested in connection with the murder of an engineering student in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Wednesday, police said.

The murder incident occurred under Vijay Nagar police station limits in the city at around 4 am on Wednesday.

The youth who died was identified as Prabhas Pawar (22), a resident of Saket colony in the city.

Upon getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem.

article-image

"The engineering student Prabhas along with his three other friends was travelling in a car at around 4:00 am on Wednesday in the city. During this, a woman named Tanya with her three accomplices stopped the car. The woman's accomplice attacked one of Prabhas' friends named Rachit sitting in the car with a knife and after that, the accused stabbed Prabhas, who was sitting behind. As a result of which, Prabhas died on the spot while Rachit was injured in the incident," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Anand said.

Accused Knew The Victim

As per information, Tanya had already known Prabhas and his injured friend.

The police registered a case against Tanya and her three accomplices under section IPC sections 302, 307 and 341 into the matter. The police arrested Tanya so far and further efforts were on to nab the remaining accused, the officer said.

