Indore: Unidentified Man Swaps ATM Cards, Cheats Woman Of ₹1.20 lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man duped a woman by swapping her ATM card in an ATM booth and cheated her of Rs 1.20 lakh in an area under the jurisdiction of Pardeshipura Police Station. The accused is unidentified as yet, however, CCTV footage of the incident has been recovered.

Pardeshipura police have registered a case of cheating and theft against an unknown accused for changing the card inside an ATM and withdrawing money using the card.

According to the police complaint, the victim Palak Rajora, a resident of Veena Nagar who works in a private company had gone to an ATM on June 10 to withdraw Rs 20,000 from the SBI ATM at Pardeshipura.

Palak Called Mother To Ask PIN

While withdrawing money, Palak called her mother on mobile to ask for the PIN sent by the bank on the registered mobile number. All this while an unidentified person was standing behind Palak inside the ATM and he managed to exchange another ATM card with Palak’s card in the machine without her noticing it. As Palak had already entered the PIN she got her money and left the ATM. Two days later, on June 12, a message of debit of Rs 10,000 came on her mother's mobile. When Palak's mother saw the ATM card, she came to know that it was not her card but some other card. Meanwhile, the accused had withdrawn about Rs 1 lakh 20 thousand using their card. Police are trying to trace the accused on the basis of the CCTV footage.

