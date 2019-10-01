Indore: Woman gang-raped by husband, three others

Indore: City police on Monday arrested a husband for raping his wife along with his brother and two of his friends in Kanadiya area a few months ago.

The woman had lodged a complaint in Kannoud in Dewas district a few months back and the case was transferred to Kanadiya police for investigation.

Kanadiya police station in-charge Anil Singh Chouhan said that the woman had lodged a complaint that she was gang-raped by husband, his brother and two of husband’s friends when she was alone at home in May 2019.

The woman had lodged a complaint demanding maintenance after which her husband had reached an understanding with her and had taken her back to their home in Kanadiya area.

She was alone at home when her husband along with his brother and two friends reached home where they consumed liquor. Then they all raped her, and the husband allegedly threatened to kill her and her children, if she told anyone of the incident.

After raping her, the accused reportedly dropped her near her parents’ place and fled. Kannoud police station staff booked the accused under Section 376 (2) (N), 376-D, 506 of IPC and forwarded the case to Kanadiya police station staff for further investigation.