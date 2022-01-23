Indore: Woman ​​​falls from moving bike, dies

Indore

​A 40-year-old woman was killed after she fell from ​her ​her son's bike in the Lasudia area on Saturday. She was returning home after attending a funeral of a relative when the accident took place. The police have sent the body for autopsy and started an investigation into the case.

According to Lasudia police station staff, the deceased has been identified as Ushabai Kori, a resident of Bhagirathpura area of the city. She was rushed to the hospital after she got injured in the accident but she could not be saved.

Police said that Ushabai had gone to attend a funeral of a relative somewhere in the city and was returning home with her son when she got imbalanced and fell from the moving bike. She got critically injured and was rushed to the hospital. The police are also examining the CCTVs installed near the spot.

In another incident, a 30-year-old woman was killed while her husband got injured after they were hit by a truck in Khudel area on Saturday. According to the police, Deriya Sahu village resident Bablu along with his wife Sunita (30) was going somewhere when they were hit by a truck. Sunit got critically injured while Bablu received minor injuries. They were rushed to the hospital where Sunita died during treatment. It is said that a child was also with the couple and he also received ​some ​injur​ies in the accident.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 09:36 PM IST