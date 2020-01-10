Indore: Woman commits suicide in front of 1-yr-old daughter

Indore: A 25-year-old woman hanged herself in front of her one-year-old daughter on Thursday. When the baby started crying, neighbours entered the house and found the woman hanging in the room.

According to the Chandan Nagar police, 25-year-old Reena wife of Dinesh Vanshkar, of Maruti Nagar, hanged herself in the house on Thursday evening and died. At that time, her husband was not at home. No suicide note was recovered from the place.

According to information, two months ago Reena’s brother Jagdish also hanged himself in a village near Dhamnod. Since then she was depressed. She was also undergoing treatment in a mental hospital.