Indore: Woman accuses neighbour of poisoning her pet pigeons

Indore

A woman who keeps pigeons as pets has approached the Dwarkapuri police alleging that her neighbour poisoned 14 of her pigeons, and demanded action against him.

Dwarkapuri police said the complainant Bubbly Solanki reached the police station with two dead pigeons and demanded their proper medical examination.

She told the police that she suspected Buchi, a seventeen-year-old boy, who is her neighbour, of giving rice laced with poison to her pet pigeons due to which their health deteriorated and they finally died. She said she had lost 14 pigeons in the last three days.

She told police that Buchi disliked the pigeons because they dirtied the place with their droppings. She said that the boy and her husband argued over the pigeons sometime back.

The investigation officer in the case SI Ashraf Ali Ansari said that police have sent bodies of the two dead pigeons for postmortem examination and are waiting for reports.

Police said that the reports will determine whether the pigeons died due to poison or due to any disease.

Officials said that if it is found that pigeons were poisoned they will launch an investigation.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 01:19 AM IST