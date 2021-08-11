Indore: With one death and four new cases, is Black Fungus making a comeback?

Indore

​A slight increase in cases of mucormycosis, i.e. Black Fungus, was seen on Wednesday as four new patients were admitted to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital while one death was also reported after 12 days. Earlier, a patient succumbed to the disease during treatment on July 30.

Experts termed it an alert for people and said that the cases of ​ Covid and ​B​lack ​F​ungus have ​come down but the disease has not been eradicated so far.

“With four new patients, the total number of patients getting treatment in the hospital reached 78,” as per the daily bulletin released by MGM Medical College.​ However, most of the patients coming to the hospitals are from nearby districts​.​

​The rise in cases has come at a time when things were getting comfortable. The daily cases of ​Covid-19 ​had dropped below ten ​in the last one month and ​only one positive case was found a couple of days ago​. There was slight relief from the cases of mucormycosis (Black Fungus) as the cases ​dropped below 80, which were over 200 about one and half months ago.​ ​The cases ​had dropped to 1-2 new patients being admitted daily from 10-12 patients​ earlier, while no new patient​s​ ​were admitted to the hospital for the last couple of days.

​He added that they are administering amphotericin-B injections to patients with severity while a posaconazole tablet is given to those having mild to moderate infection.

In all, ​78 patients are being treated in MY Hospital at present. Out of these patients, ​n​o patient is suffering from ​Covid-19 while 73 patients were those ​who were ​admitted post​-​Covid​. Five patients are those who didn’t have any Covid history,” ​dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

Meanwhile, HoD of Medicine Department Dr VP Pandey said, “Number of cases suffering from mucormycosis is decreasing and it will continue to decrease further. However, people should remain cautious about the cases of ​ Covid-19 as any negligence can prove a call for the third wave.”

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 10:45 PM IST