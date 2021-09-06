Indore: Will take State’s GER beyond 27% this year, says Yadav

Indore: Higher education minister Mohan Yadav has said that they were laying special focus on increasing gross enrolment ratio (GER) of the state and added that steps taken so far have yielded fruits.

“When I had taken over as minister of higher education, the state’s GER was 20.7 per cent against the country’s 26.2 per cent. We took the state’s GER to 24.2 per cent despite Covid-19 crisis. However, the country’s GER also increased to 27.2 per cent last year. We will take state’s GER beyond 27 per cent this year itself,” the minister said on the sidelines of Free Press felicitation programme on Monday.The minister said that Bhoj university centres have not only been opened in all universities in the state but also in government colleges so that those students who could not take admission for regular classes can register themselves for distance education courses.To a query, Yadav said: “MP was first in the country to come up with the idea of online open book exams and other states followed us. Now, we have first implemented National Education Policy (NEP) in the state. Other states could take a leaf out of MP’s book as we have very meticulously implemented the policy.”

Replying to the unavailability of books in accordance with NEP, the minister stated that syllabi of notified courses have been prepared and books are being printed. He stated that under NEP students would get many flexible degree options, subject combination, unique exit options for various courses.Hailing Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Yadav said that this leading university of the state has the potential to become one of the premier varsities in the country.“The state government is committed to provide all types of help to DAVV,” he added.On student union elections, Yadav said that surely there will be polls in institutions of higher learning next year if Covid-19 crisis ends.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 11:30 PM IST