Indore: Wife, four others held for setting youth ablaze

Indore: Wife and four other in-laws were arrested for setting a youth ablaze at their place in Banganga area on Tuesday. The condition of youth is critical and he is undergoing treatment in the burn unit of MY hospital. Interestingly, the police have arrested the accused but they faced difficulties in handing over the women accused to jail authorities.

Twenty-four-year-old Lucky Chouhan of Valmiki Nagar was set ablaze by his wife Prachin and four others a couple of days ago. Lucky who was returning home, was reportedly stopped by wife Prachi who invited him inside her maternal home after which her mother poured petrol on Lucky and Prachi set him on fire. The other accused are Prachi’s sister, another woman and a man.

After committing the crime, the accused fled the spot. After hearing his screams, locals rushed to the spot and took him to the hospital. Since then, he is undergoing treatment in the hospital. In his statement, Lucky told the police that he was invited by his wife after which his mother-in-law Sarita poured petrol on him and other members pinned him down and wife Prachi set him ablaze with a lighter.

On the basis of his statement, the police have arrested all the accused. They were produced before the court from where the accused were sent to jail.

According to TI Patel, two woman constables took three women accused to jail but they were stopped at the entrance saying that they cannot take accused before their coronavirus test. After that Banganga police station in charge Indramani Patel talked to Azad Nagar police station in charge Manish Dawar to talk to the district jail administration to allow the women accused entry.