Indore: Wheat prices remained largely unchanged due to tepid demand

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Maize prices on Tuesday remained steady despite a sharp decline in arrivals due to weak demand, said Ghanshyam Yadav, a Purnea (Bihar) based trader. Arrivals fell sharply to 10,000-15,000 bags (1 bag = 65 kg), compared with 45,000 bags on Monday, traders said.

In Indore, wheat prices were largely unchanged due to tepid demand and steady arrivals. Arrivals were pegged at 2,500 bags (1 bag = 100 kg), traders said.

Prices of Basmati 1121, paddy and millet were unchanged across markets on Tuesday.