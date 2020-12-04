Indore welcomes first Proving Flight of Fly Big Airlines, receives water cannon salute

Indore: Water Cannon salute was given to the proving flight of Fly Big Airlines on its arrival at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport on Friday.

As per Aryama Sanyal, Airport Director, Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, the first aircraft of Fly Big Airlines, landed at 15:36 at the airport. With 26 officials on board, it is the first Proving Flight to land the city airport.

Informing about the ‘Proving Flight’, aviation sources said that before issuing the license for civil aviation for any new line, it has to go through certain theoretical and practical exercise and demonstrations before the officers of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). These demonstrations and exercises are set by DGCA as a standard to examine the preparedness of the license seeking airline.

The first exercise is known as the ‘Table Top’ exercise, under which the theoretical preparedness of the airlines is examined by the DGCA officials. The second exercise is known as ‘Proving Flight’ where-in the flight operation preparedness is examined.



Following applying license for operation of scheduled commercial

passenger flights by Fly Big, this is the first ‘Proving Flight’ of the airline which landed at the city airport on Friday, where-in the officers of

DGCA and the airlines staff were on board.



Third aerobridge inagurated

Sanyal informed that on Friday noon, the third Aerobridge was

inaugurated by MP Shankar Lalwani. Later, he also inagurated the automated parking ticket machine in the car parking area of the airport campus.