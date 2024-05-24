Indore Weather Updates: Mercury Rising Out Of Bounds, Reached The Peak Of 44.5 Degrees Celsius | A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city’s maximum temperature on Thursday equals the eight year old record and reached a peak of 44.5 degrees Celsius. The temperature above it, in the month of May, was recorded in 1996 when it touched the 46-degree-Celsius mark.

Indore is witnessing an unbearable summer with back-to-back records of the highest temperature this month. This is for the second time in last 10 years when temperature crossed over 44 degrees Celsius mark.

The night temperature on Wednesday was 28.9 degrees Celsius, turning it unbearable, to say the least, for the residents as hot winds continued to blow across the city till late in the evening.

Hot winds were blowing with the speed of 32 degrees Celsius which kept the day temperature above 40 degrees Celsius throughout the day i.e. from 11 am to 6 pm.

Regional meteorological department officials said that hot winds in the state had led to the mercury level soaring and that it may further intensify in some parts of the state.

Forecasting hotter days ahead, officials said there will be no relief from rising temperature in the next couple of days and it might break all the previous records.

Chances of pre-monsoon activities are also bleak till May 27 as there is no such system round the corner.

The day temperature has continued to hover over 40 degrees Celsius for the past one week and it turned unbearable on Thursday, which was four degrees Celsius above normal while the minimum temperature was three degrees Celsius above normal.

Roads wore barren look

Hot winds gripped the city throughout the day, which resulted in less traffic on the roads in the afternoon. City roads wore a barren look throughout the day and people postponed their work in the day.

Indore experienced the following extreme values in May:

1. The highest maximum temperature of 46.0°C was on May 31, 1994

2. The lowest minimum temperature of 16.7°C was on May 3, 1881

3. The highest monthly rainfall of 107.7 mm was in May 1886

4. The heaviest rainfall in 24 hours was 99.1 mm on May