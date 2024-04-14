Indore: Weather-Struck Flight Departs Again For Nagpur 14 Hrs Late

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The bad weather conditions in Nagpur on Friday evening, forced Indore-Nagpur flight to be diverted to Raipur. Resultantly the schedule of subsequent flights from the city was badly hit so much so that the Indore-Nagpur Indigo flight scheduled for Friday evening landed in the orange city on Saturday morning.

On Friday evening, Indigo Airlines flight, which left from the city for Nagpur at its scheduled time of 5 pm had to be diverted to Raipur due to bad weather in Nagpur.

This flight comes back from Nagpur at 7.25 pm and then proceeds to Jaipur at 7.55 pm. But due to bad weather, it was brought to Indore from Raipur itself and took off for Jaipur late in the night. During this period, passengers of Nagpur and Jaipur had to face a lot of trouble.

The Indore-Nagpur flight that was diverted to Raipur due to strong wind and rain in Nagpur waited in Raipur for the weather in Nagpur to improve but when the weather did not improve for a long time, IndiGo announced the cancellation of Indore-Nagpur and Nagpur- Indore flights and the flight returned to the city from Raipur at 11.10 pm. Passengers were given the option to get down at Raipur itself and go to Nagpur the next day or come back to Indore. Most of the passengers returned to the city by this flight. After this, the flight carrying passengers from Indore left for Jaipur at 12 midnight, about four and a half hours behind schedule.

Passengers going from Indore to Jaipur created a ruckus at the airport yesterday night due to the delay. When the passengers of the Indore-Nagpur flight were brought back to Indore, they got upset and created a ruckus. The airline pacified them and gave them the option of sending them on today's flight or giving them a refund. Most of the passengers of this flight left for Nagpur at 7.05 am today.