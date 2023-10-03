Indore Weather: Monsoon Withdrawal In 2 Days, Rising Temperature Leaves Indoreans Sweating

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from the north-west part of the country started on September 25, its retreat from Indore district will take a couple of days more, courtesy of the moisture incursion in nearby districts.

However, the western part of the state including Indore will not witness any spell of rain but the eastern part of the state may witness a short spell of heavy rain for couple of days more.

According to meteorologists, the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from most parts of Rajasthan and some parts of west Madhya Pradesh.

“The monsoon withdrawal will be delayed from the state due to the new spell of rain in eastern part. The rainfall activities will continue in the eastern part of the state till October 6,” met officials said.

The line of withdrawal of southwest monsoon continues to pass through Gulmarg, Dharamshala, Pantnagar, Etawah, Morena, Sawai Madhopur, Jodhpur and Barmer.

Conditions continue to remain favourable for further withdrawal from remaining parts of Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh; some more parts of west Madhya Pradesh; remaining parts of Rajasthan and some parts of Gujarat state during next 2 days.

Meanwhile, the city has been witnessing unusual weather conditions—hot and humid during the day and a cool breeze in the morning hours. On Monday, the sky cleared up and it turned hot and humid, leaving the people sweating.

The maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 34.2 degrees Celsius, which was one degree above normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 20 degrees Celsius, which was normal.