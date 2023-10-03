Indore Dengue Scare: 12 New Cases Take Total To 223, Most From Urban Areas | IANS

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cases of deadly vector-borne dengue have been increasing in the city and 12 more people were found positive, on Monday.

Looking at the swift increase, officials expect it will cross last year’s mark of 243 cases in next couple of days.

District malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel said that cases are increasing due to fluctuation in weather conditions and it will increase more in the coming days.

Moreover, the highest number of dengue cases was found mainly in urban areas.

“Dengue patients were found from most of the areas of the city but maximum number of patients were found from Bhanwarkuan area i.e. more than 20 cases. Similarly, cases were found from the areas on Khandwa Road and also from various townships on the bypass,” Dr Daulat Patel said.

He added that 223 cases were found in more than 150 different areas of the city.

“As many as 12 cases were reported on Monday including nine men and three women. No death has been reported, so far,” the malaria officer said.

Fortunately, no patients have been admitted to hospitals and they are recovering in their homes. Out of total dengue cases in the city, 141 were men while 82 were women. As many as 23 children have also fallen prey to the disease so far. The patients who were found positive are from the age group of 2 months to 62 years.

“We believe that the number of cases will increase in the coming days but it will cross the mark of last year i.e. 243 but will not cross the mark of 2021 i.e. 1200 cases,” the health official said.

Malaria testing machine installed

The malaria wing of district health department received new technology LED (Light Emitting Diode) microscopes for testing the samples to confirm the vector-borne disease.

The blood strips prepared for testing will be tested and monitored through the microscope, which remains connected to a display monitor.

