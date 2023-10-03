Indore: Tulsi Nagar Residents Warn Of Agitation If Colony Is Not Regularised | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Upset over the district administration's dilly-dallying on the issue of regularisation of their colony, residents of Tulsi Nagar have decided to place their case before district collector Ilayaraja T for the last time at Jansunvai on Tuesday.

The residents had gathered on the Saraswati Temple premises in the colony on Sunday and had decided to carry out a peaceful protest if their demand was not met within three days of meeting with the collector.

“In case the administration does not pass the order for regularisation of Tulsi Nagar within the stipulated time limit of three days, the residents of the colony will announce a peaceful agitation and boycott the upcoming assembly elections,” said Tulsi Saraswati Social Welfare Society convenor Shambhunath Singh and president Rajesh Tomar.

Tomar said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a meeting at Residency Kothi on September 20 had directed the collector to present the case of Tulsi Nagar within three days before the government by relaxing the provisions of Municipal Land Limit Act 1976. More than 10 days have passed but no action has been taken so far.

Citing the Ceiling Act issue, society secretary Shiv Bahadur Singh said that the district administration has proposed to partially regularise Tulsi Nagar, which is unacceptable to us.