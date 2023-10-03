Indore: Police Clean Walls With Phone Numbers Scribbled On Them |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore police have cracked the whip on perverts.

On Gandhi Jayanti, police launched a drive under which women cops went inside public toilets near the railway station and Sarvate bus stand area to check whether there were phone numbers of girls and other objectionable things written on the walls.

Police officials said perverts write the phone numbers of girls and their names on public toilets to defame them. Often, perverts write the correct number but give a false name.

“They often do it to take revenge, and the victim has to face a lot of harassment by being forced to attend to unsolicited calls where the caller often says lurid things as the caller think they are talking to a call girl,” a police officer said.

Officials said it is not always easy for the victim to change her number because many things, including Aadhaar, are linked to the phone number.

Officials said that they have received several complaints in this regard.

The women cops and their team wiped the phone numbers and other details from the walls. They also took some numbers written on the walls, which they suspected belonged to perverts.

Police officials said it is a crime to write such things on the wall and have urged the public to call the police if they find someone writing such things on the walls.

