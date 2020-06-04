Indore: Weak and diverted Nisarga brings November like shiver in sizzling June

Indore: Already burdened by the Covid sting, thankfully cyclone Nisarga couldn’t make much impact on the city. It spared Indore and steered towards south Madhya Pradesh. But nevertheless, the "burning" city was "blessed" by heavy rain over 2 inches in the last 24 hours. Moreover, it also pulled down the day temperature by 12 degrees. The night was cooler by 7 degrees Celsius!

A swirling Nisarga converted the sizzling June into a November-like weather for Indoreans.

Meanwhile, regional meteorological department officials said light to moderate rains with thunderstorm would lash the city for the next couple of days, thanks to the low pressure system generated over Rajasthan.

“Cyclone Nisarga has weakened and also changed its path from West MP to South MP due to which it didn’t affect the city as was feared. City has recorded over 55.5 mm (2.1 inches) rainfall from Wednesday morning to Thursday evening. With this, total rainfall in the season reached 63.9 mm,” met officials said adding “The cyclonic circulation over West Rajasthan and neighborhood will move towards the western part of the state by Friday and hence the city will receive light to moderate rains with thunder.”

Maximum temperature of the city on Thursday was recorded at 27.7 degrees Celsius which was 12 degrees... while the minimum temperature was recorded at 18.4 degrees Celsius... which was seven 7 degrees Celsius below normal.

