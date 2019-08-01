Indore: ‘We get blood report in hrs but milk sample reports take days’

Indore: The Congress activists submitted a memorandum to divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi on Wednesday demanding that reports of milk and dairy products should be received fast.

Congress activists led by state general secretary Raghu Parmar asked Tripathi to make provisions so people get report of milk samples on the same day.

“People get report of blood test in few hours but milk sample report takes days. It is a matter of people’s health and any delay can prove dangerous for them and boon for culprits,” Parmar said.

Divisional commissioner Tripathi assured them of appropriate action in the matter.