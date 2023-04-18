 Indore: WCD struggles to fill up 10K vacancies in state
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: WCD struggles to fill up 10K vacancies in state

Indore: WCD struggles to fill up 10K vacancies in state

  2,500 vacant posts for anganwadi workers and helpers in the city

Raginee ChaureyUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 12:49 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): At a time when the unemployment rate is very high, the women and child welfare department is all set to recruit 10,000, CDPOs, anganwadi workers, anganwadi helpers and mini-anganwadi workers in the state.

A WCD report also informed that 2,500 vacancies have to be filled up in the city. There are over a thousand anganwadis in the city of which around 857 are being run in pre-schools.

“As the number of CDPOs, anganwadi workers, anganwadi helpers, and mini-anganwadi workers are limited, the staff appointed to the pre-schools are expected to help out in the daily chores of the anganwadis,” said Rajkumari Goyal, anganwadi worker.

The report mentions that in 2022, only 1 CDPO, 2 anganwadi workers, 4 mini-anganwadi workers were recruited even though the vacancies ran into thousands. There has been no recruitment for the position of anganwadi helper in the last two years, and the department has started appointing anganwadi helpers on contract.

“The main hindrance to the recruitment procedure is lack of interest among the applicants to become anganwadi workers or helpers. Many want to become CDPOs, but they often do not have the necessary qualifications. As a result, the department has eased the eligibility criteria,” said an anganwadi worker who did not want to the quoted.

Vacancies to be announced soon

The vacancies of CDPOs are likely to be announced on April 28, while the vacancies for anganwadi workers will be out in the first week of May.

Officials turning down jobs

Since the beginning of this year, anganwadi workers along with helpers and CDPOs have been protesting against the department over salaries and promotions. The strike has resulted in many employees resigning and searching for better opportunities. Goyal informed Free Press that the number of anganwadi workers is declining as people have now started resigning.

Recruitments made last year

 Position

 Number of recruitments made

  CDPO

        01

  Anganwadi worker

        02

  Anganwadi helper

        00

  Mini-Anganwadi worker

        04

The data from administrative report of women and child development department 

Read Also
Passengers demand to extend Indore-Jaipur Express to Khatu Shyam
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: WCD struggles to fill up 10K vacancies in state

Indore: WCD struggles to fill up 10K vacancies in state

Indore: 350 students start internship in 40 IMC departments

Indore: 350 students start internship in 40 IMC departments

Indore: Master plan for each ward, Mayor reiterates

Indore: Master plan for each ward, Mayor reiterates

Indore: Sample review of answer books in front of dissatisfied students

Indore: Sample review of answer books in front of dissatisfied students

Indore: CA student booked for cheating, molestation

Indore: CA student booked for cheating, molestation