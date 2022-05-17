Indore: Water supply will be made in tankers in scarcity areas

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “In view of the complaints coming in about the shortage of water supply in certain rural and urban areas, the problem will be resolved by delivering supplies through tankers. In this context, more tankers can be roped in,” collector Manish Singh told the media after holding a meeting of the CEOs of gram and janpad panchayats here on Monday. The meeting was called to learn about the severity of the shortage of drinking water supply in the rural and urban areas. Singh said, “We’ve identified areas where the water level has gone down and a single-phase motor isn’t working. In such areas, supply of the drinking water will be made through water tankers.”

In the urban areas, too, the number of water tankers is being increased. Singh has given instructions to increase the number of tankers here. Water supply through tankers offers relief to people facing the problem.

In all the eight municipal councils of the district, a close watch is being kept on the water supply situation. The municipal council of Manpur has its own eight water tankers. They will manage the supply with these tankers. No additional tankers are needed there. Although, normally, water supply through tankers is not made in the municipal councils, this year, there are clear instructions from the chief minister that there should not be any drinking water crisis.

Singh said, “We’re focusing on areas where the end points of water supply through pipes are drying up because of sucking of the water directly from the pipeline through motors. Our teams are identifying such areas. Very soon, the supply will be started in such areas.”

