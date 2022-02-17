Indore: VIP lounge to be developed at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Airport Authority of India has approved the proposal of a VIP Lounge to be developed at the old terminal building at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia informed about it through a letter to MP Shankar Lalwani. MP Lalwani had met Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on February 10 and requested him to speed up the construction of VIP lounge, meeting room, entry waiting lobby in the old terminal building and the work of the new airport.

MP Lalwani informed on Thursday that keeping the demands raised by the him on priority, Scindia placed it in the Airports Authority of India (AAI) board held on February 15, which was approved.

In a letter to Lalwani, Scindia expressed the ministry's commitment to improve and strengthen the aviation services of Madhya Pradesh and said that the board has given 506.45 square meters (more than 5,000 square feet) land of the old building to the Madhya Pradesh government for token license fee of Rs 1.

MP Lalwani said that there is frequent VIP movement at Indore airport, due to which the passengers used to face problems. Many passengers had complained that the crowd and security protocols at VIP reception caused problems and sometimes there was a chance of missing the flight. Hence the need for a VIP lounge was felt.

