Indore: Violator caught by traffic police after a long chase

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of traffic police caught a driver after a long chase on Super Corridor on Saturday. The driver was fleeing after policemen tried to stop him to check his documents. The police officials collected a fine of Rs 5,000 from him.

On the instruction of DCP (traffic management) Mahesh Chand Jain, traffic subedar Amit Kumar Yadav and his team were deployed at Lavkush Square for traffic management. The officials tried to stop the car, but he fled.

The police chased him for 5 km and caught him.

Lady officer caught minor bike rider after a chase

A lady traffic police officer caught a minor bike rider after chasing him for a kilometre on Saturday. The minor was riding a bike with a modified silencer. On Saturday, subedar Mohini Goyal along with her team was deployed at Mhow Naka Square. The officer spotted a boy, who was riding a bike with a modified silencer, making a firing noise. Subedar Mohin along with constable Satish Raghuwanshi chased the bike rider and managed to catch him from MoG Lines area. The officials found that the rider was a minor boy. The bike was seized from him for further action.

Police took action against 923 violators in a day

Traffic police took action against 923 people for violating traffic rules in a single day. All the teams of traffic management police were deployed at the different locations in the city on Friday. During the drive the traffic police took action against 360 people for riding or driving vehicles in the wrong lane. The officials slapped 181

e-challans to the violators. Action was taken against 54 auto-rickshaw drivers for not having fitness certificates and permits of their vehicles. Action was taken against the drivers of 29 buses, 12 mini trucks, 15 trucks etc. The fine was collected from about 20 drivers for over-speeding.