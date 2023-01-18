Indore: VCs should focus on recruitment, construction & expansion, says Delhi University vice-chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Delhi University vice-chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh here on Tuesday said that the vice-chancellors should not shy away from recruitments, construction activity and expansion of their respective institutions.

“They in fact should focus on these three activities,” he said while addressing a session on the concluding day of the National Summit of Institutional Leaders (NSIL) at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya.

The NSIL was jointly organised by DAVV and Vidya Bharati Institute of Higher Education. Nearly 600 representatives from 200 institutions, including vice-chancellors and directors, attended the two-day summit.

“In 2011 when I became VC of MS University of Baroda, I met a few senior VCs and asked what I should be doing to become a successful VC. The common advice I got was that I shouldn’t be doing recruitment, construction activity and expansion of the institution.

“I was told that if I will do that, controversies will follow and create trouble for me. But in a country of 130 crore people which requires development, the transformational tool is education and universities are the main providers in this field. So, the universities are required to deliver on the above-mentioned three activities. Now, my advice to potential and existing VCs is that focus on recruitment, construction and expansion because the country needs you to deliver on all three activities,” he added.

Singh said that the vice chancellorship and the directorship in any higher education institution is a leadership position.

“A leader should create hope and inspiration, and instil confidence, trust and respect among people who are working with him. When you are joining any leadership position your attitude should be what you can give to the system rather than thinking of taking benefits from the system. This should be a fundamental principle of your governance,” he said.

He stated that when it comes to leadership traits, four words are very important – communication, courage, commitment and compassion.

“Most important among the four is compassion. This is a fundamental trait for any leader. Leaders without compassion are very dangerous leaders,” he stated.

NEP ensures quality education: Bais

If the education system in our country is good then our children will not go to other countries for studies, Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais said and added that quality education has been ensured in NEP.

“If we look at the situation across the country, then we find that children with 99% marks get admission in most of our leading universities and colleges. A student with 90% marks fails to secure admission. The NEP will create better opportunities for education for all children,” he said addressing the valedictory session of NSIL.

Vidya Bharati Institute general secretary Narendra Kumar Taneja said that the NEP will pave the way for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

DAVV vice-chancellor Renu Jain read out Indore Declaration and Ajay Verma proposed the vote of thanks.

NEP advocates for secular & spiritual education: Krishna Gopal

RSS’s Sahsarkaryawah Dr Krishna Gopal said that secular and spiritual education has been included in the NEP. There should be such knowledge in our system of education that inculcates in the student not ego but a sense of welfare of the people. When we look at the ancient education system of our country, we find that spirituality awakened purity in students.

Need to bring quality in education: Yadav

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav spoke about the quality of education received by Lord Krishna at Sandipani Ashram in Ujjain. He said education was very important in those times and quality education was imparted. “We have to bring education to the same level in today's era also,” he stated.

AICTE to open branch in Bhopal

AICTE chairman TG Sitharam said that the technical education regulator is playing its role in implementing the NEP. “We have designed major as well as minor degree courses. Along with this, internship has been added to undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma courses. AICTE branch will also be opened in Bhopal and Bengaluru in the coming time,” he added.

