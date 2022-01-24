Indore: Van seized for violating red-light 63 times

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic police on Sunday launched a drive against traffic violations at the intersections where RLVD cameras have not been installed. The police collected fines from more than 50 vehicles for the violation of the red light. During the drive, police seized a city van for violating red light 63 times in the city.

On the instruction of DCP (traffic) Mahesh Chand Jain, a team of ACP Hari Singh Raghuwanshi and inspector Ayub Khan took action against 17 vehicles for red light violation. During the action, the police officers stopped a van and on checking the van's registration number with police records it was found that the van had violated red light 63 times in the city. The officers seized the vehicle.

A bike was seized by the police for using a modified silencer. The team of ACP Ajeet Singh Chouhan and inspector Manish Dawar collected fines from 36 vehicles for red-light violations.

While the team of ACP Santosh Upadhyay took action against the vehicle drivers for wrong parking between High Court Square to Lantern Square, Janjeerwala Square to Ghantaghar and 56 Dukan. The police team of traffic subedar Surendra Singh, ASI Parmatma Singh and constable Devendra fined 10 four-wheelers for wrong parking and collected a fine of Rs 5000 from them. The officers also directed the people to park their vehicles only in parking lots.

Another team took action against 21 vehicles for various traffic rule violation and collected fines from them at GPO Square, White Church Square and Palasia Square.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 12:49 AM IST