Indore: Vaccination Maha Abhiyan 2.0 today in 400 sites with target of 1.75L

Indore

Officials of health department, administration, and Indore Municipal Corporation have completed the preparations for the Vaccination Maha Abhiyan 2.0 to be held for two days on August 25 and August 26 with setting up nearly 400 sites across the district.

Health department has targetted at vaccinating at least 1.75 lakh on Wednesday including about 1.48 lakh people who have not taken their first dose so far and also those who have not taken the second dose even after their due date.

Nearly 95 per cent of the targeted population have taken the first dose while over 28 per cent people have taken the second dose, so far.

Dr Gupta also said that they have deployed a huge team for the work which includes ASHA, anganwadi workers, IMC employees, and over 400 vaccination teams.

“About 2.53 lakh people in the district are those whose second dose of vaccine is pending even after the due date. These people include about 79,000 were those who had taken Covaxin as the first dose, and 1.70 lakh people were those who had taken Covishield as first dose,” Dr Gupta added.

“We have prepared a distribution plan for 1.75 lakh doses and will launch the mega vaccination drive at over 400 sites across the district to achieve the target. We have received about 1.50 lakh doses of vaccine from the state and officials have assured us that they will supply more vaccines for completing the vaccination target at the earliest,”

"People can get themselves vaccinated by on spot registration by showing any of the identity proof including voter ID, Aadhaar Card, driving licence, passport, PAN card, and the bank passbook, Dr Gupta said.

The district has been divided in 4 zones and officials have also called over 25 vehicles from Indore Municipal Corporation and will use buses as well for distributing the vaccine.

“We will distribute over 500 vaccine doses to 100 sites and the target of other sites will be decided as per the location of the site,” the immunisation officer said

Online and offline registration

Commissioner of Indore Municipal Corporation Pratibha Pal said that they have been preparing for the vaccination drive and will provide both online and offline facility of registration for the people reaching the centers. IMC will also provide chairs and tents to facilitate the beneficiaries and also decided not to close the centre till the last person reaching the centre gets the jab. Vaccination drive will start at 9 am.

Target of vaccinating over 20,000 pregnant women

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya said, “Along with completing the vaccination for the first dose, our main focus will be on vaccinating pregnant women. At present, we have vaccinated over 5000 pregnant women and we are targeting to vaccinate over 20,000 pregnant women in two days. We have prepared special centers for them in every zone of Indore Municipal Corporation.”

”I Am Vaccinated” to be stamped

Aiming to motivate people to get vaccinated, administration has decided to put a stamp of ‘I am Vaccinated’ on people’s hand after being vaccinated so that they can take a selfie and post it on social media to motivate others for the same.

A contest has also been organised to send the selfie and winners will get the certificate from National Health Mission.

Highest number of people left from first dose in Manpur

As 100 percent targeted population has been vaccinated in urban areas, administration has been targeted to complete vaccination of first dose in rural areas as well.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 11:11 PM IST