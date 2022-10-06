Indore: Urjas app users double in a year 

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The number of people using Urjas, the mobile app of MP West Zone Electricity Distribution Company, has doubled in a year.

Through the app, the company's services can be easily accessed, bills can be paid, applications submitted for new connections, and information about power disruption can be filed.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that services and facilities are being added to the Urjas app as per the need so that the work of consumers and new applicants can be done easily.

The attraction of consumers towards this app is increasing because one is not required to make a call to talk to West Discom officials for lodging a complaint.

Consumers in Indore city are using this app most followed by consumers in Ujjain, Dewas and Ratlam.

Services available

Sixteen types of services and facilities are available through Urjas app. These include new connection, disconnection, change in usage, rooftop solar power connection, smart metre, fuse rectification, PMR view, bill generation, bill passbook, name change, high-pressure services, load change, self PMR and application level detection.

Read Also Indore: Meeting to discuss dedication of Mahakal Lok event today