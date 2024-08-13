Indore Updates: 11 New Dengue Cases Found In City; Indore Congress Demands Probe Into Child Deaths At Yugpurush Ashram | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With monsoon at its peak, vector-borne diseases are spreading its tentacles across the city as 11 new patients were found positive for dengue on Monday. With this, the total number of cases has reached to 212, so far. Of them, 51 were detected this month. According to district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel, no new case of malaria was reported, keeping the total to four.

Out of 11 new cases, seven patients are males and four females. One of the patients is less than 15-year-old. As far as the total number of dengue cases is concerned, 123 men and 89 women were affected by the disease and 22 of them are kids.

More dengue cases may be detected in the coming days, but we believe that the number will remain lower than last year. Dengue mosquitoes breed in clean water and it is mainly up to the people to prevent waterlogging and wear full-sleeve clothes to avoid the disease,' Dr Patel said. He added that there are 11 active cases in the city as all patients are undergoing treatment at home.

Indore Congress Demands Probe Into Child Deaths

Indore Congress Demands Probe Into Child Deaths |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A memorandum demanding a high-level investigation into the deaths of children at Yugpurush Ashram was submitted by Indore City Congress Committee on Monday. Acting city president Devendra Singh Yadav and MP Rajiv Vikas Kendra's legal cell's state convenor Ravikant Saini led the protest.

The memorandum highlighted that ten children died between June 27 and July 2 after falling ill at the ashram. Shockingly, the deaths of five children prior to this period were concealed, with last rites performed secretly by the ashram's management. The collector’s investigation confirmed negligence, revealing that ashram operators did not conduct post-mortem or report deaths to the authorities.

As a result, Collector Asheesh Singh removed the ashram's trust president, secretary and director and lodged an FIR against them. Yadav and Saini are calling for culpable homicide charges against responsible parties, citing gross negligence and failure to provide timely medical care, which led to the tragic loss of innocent lives.