e-Paper Get App

Indore: Under Graduate 1st year exam over, colleges need to complete viva by Aug 31

Examination controller Ashesh Tiwari said that subject experts have been finalised for the viva in colleges.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 01:18 AM IST
article-image
DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has completed the first year of undergraduate courses following the National Education Policy, implemented in the state from session 2021-22. The final paper of the UG exam was held on Monday.

Now, government and private colleges will have to complete a viva of vocational subjects for regular and private students by August 31. Examination controller Ashesh Tiwari said that subject experts have been finalised for the viva in colleges.

The colleges are required to send the viva marks to the university at the earliest so that the results of the first-year exams could be declared on September 15. On the other hand, the evaluation centre started evaluation of the answer books about 20 days ago.

The university held the first UG examination from June 18 to August 22. More than 80,000 students had taken the examination.

Read Also
IIM Indore Signs MoU with Rennes School of Business, France
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: Under Graduate 1st year exam over, colleges need to complete viva by Aug 31

RECENT STORIES

Potholes: Surge in cases of backache and neck pain among Mumbaikars

Potholes: Surge in cases of backache and neck pain among Mumbaikars

Never-ending wait for home buyers as 751 recovery warrants by MahaRERA stuck at collectorate-level...

Never-ending wait for home buyers as 751 recovery warrants by MahaRERA stuck at collectorate-level...

‘Jiah had childhood trauma due to an incident’, Sooraj Pancholi’s lawyer suggests late actor's...

‘Jiah had childhood trauma due to an incident’, Sooraj Pancholi’s lawyer suggests late actor's...

Mumbai Dahi Handi: City’s first Govinda fatality reported as Sandesh Dalvi from Kurla succumbs to...

Mumbai Dahi Handi: City’s first Govinda fatality reported as Sandesh Dalvi from Kurla succumbs to...

Mumbai: Number of Govindas injured during Dahi handi increased by 86.55 percent compared to 2019

Mumbai: Number of Govindas injured during Dahi handi increased by 86.55 percent compared to 2019