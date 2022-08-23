Indore: Under Graduate 1st year exam over, colleges need to complete viva by Aug 31

DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has completed the first year of undergraduate courses following the National Education Policy, implemented in the state from session 2021-22. The final paper of the UG exam was held on Monday.

Now, government and private colleges will have to complete a viva of vocational subjects for regular and private students by August 31. Examination controller Ashesh Tiwari said that subject experts have been finalised for the viva in colleges.

The colleges are required to send the viva marks to the university at the earliest so that the results of the first-year exams could be declared on September 15. On the other hand, the evaluation centre started evaluation of the answer books about 20 days ago.

The university held the first UG examination from June 18 to August 22. More than 80,000 students had taken the examination.

