Indore: Under Cyber Tehsil, mutation of 3,296 registries done in 6 months

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thanks to the innovative project of Cyber Tehsil it was possible to do the mutation along with the registration of 3296 agriculture properties in a seamless manner in the last six months. And in future, this would be possible in the case of urban properties also.

The state government came up Cyber Tehsil project last year and it is an excellent example of using technology to help the common man. It was implemented as a pilot project in four districts - Indore, Harda, Sagar and Dindori on October 10, 2022.

Under the project, initially, undisputed agricultural land of the same Khasra number was covered. The main aim was to ensure that the mutation and registry of the land was done at the same time. Otherwise, people had to do the rounds of the tehsil office for the mutation of the land.

The Cyber Tehsil of all districts covered under the pilot project has been set up in Bhopal. Under the Cyber Tehsil, the data of the ‘Sampda’ portal of the registration and stamps department is integrated with revenue case management system (RCMS) portal of the land records department.

Deepak Sharma, senior district registrar, department of registration and stamps, said in the past 6 months the mutation of 3296 registries has been done automatically, and there was no need for the buyer to go to the tehsil office.

Official sources said that based on the result of the pilot project, it would be expanded to other districts and also to urban properties. The work of geo-tagging of each property is going on which will generate a unique number and every department will be able to see the status of the piece of land.

MRR progress reviewed

The director of land records reviewed the progress in Modern Record Rooms (MRR) and whether the data from Sampda portal is getting integrated with RCMS portal or not. The director took the updates from senior districts of 17 districts of the state including 4 districts where Cyber Tehsil project is going on.