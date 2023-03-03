Indore: Udaipur train extended to Asarva, near Ahmedabad

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city is going to get another train to Ahmedabad from March 4. Railway has extended train number 19329/19330 Indore-Udaipur-Indore to Asarwa railway station, which is close to Ahmedabad.

Asarva railway station is one of the main railway stations on Ahmedabad–Udaipur line in Ahmedabad. It serves Asarwa area of Ahmedabad city and the station consists of 3 platforms.

However, now it will be 19329/19330 Indore-Asarwa-Indore Express. Train Number 19329 Indore-Asarwa Express will start from March 4 and it will depart from the city at its usual time 17.40 hrs. It will reach Udaipur City at 4.15 hrs the next day and from Udaipur City it will depart at 5.00 hrs and reach Asarwa railway station at 10:55 hours.

Similarly, train number 19330 Asarwa Indore Express will depart from Asarwa at 14.15 hrs on 4 March and will reach Udaipur City at 20.05 hrs and depart from Udaipur City at 20.35 hrs. It will reach Indore at 12:00 noon next day.