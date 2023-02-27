Indore: Two men rob liquor shop employee of Rs 20,000

Representational photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An employee of a liquor contractor was robbed of Rs 20,000 by two bikers in the Khudel area, police said on Sunday. The accused attacked him with a knife and fled with the bag containing cash. The police have not been able to identify the accused till the filing of the report.

According to the police, Dilip Jaiswal, a resident of Maa Sharda Nagar area has lodged a complaint that he is employed at a liquor shop and was on his way to the shop when two persons on a bike stopped him between Tillog Bujurg and Pipalda village. They asked him to hand over the bag and on his refusal to give the bag one of the accused attacked him with a stick and another stabbed him with a knife. They fled with the bag containing Rs 20,000.

It is said that the cash was meant for the liquor shop and he was going to give the cash to the contractor. The area is isolated so it is a challenge for the police to identify the accused. The villagers informed the police about the incident after which the victim was taken to the hospital and a case was registered against two unidentified persons. The information about their bike is being collected by the police.

Woman robbed of mangalsutra

A woman, who was on her way home with her child, was robbed of her mangalsutra by a youth in the Aerodrome area on Saturday. According to the police station in-charge Sanjay Shukla, the incident took place in the Nagin Nagar area. Anita Manawat, a resident of Chandan Nagar area has lodged the complaint that she came to Nagin Nagar area to take her child from his school. She along with the child was walking to her place when a youth came from the rear side and managed to flee after snatching her mangalsutra. The CCTVs of the area are being checked by the police to identify the accused.