Indore: Two held with MD drugs worth Rs 3L

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Crime branch on Sunday arrested two persons with MD drugs worth Rs 3 lakh on Sunday, when they were going to deliver it to someone in the city. They are being questioned about their source of MD drugs.

According to a crime branch official, they received information that two persons would deliver the drugs to someone in the Malharganj area. Following the information, the crime branch team cordoned off the area and arrested the accused Mohammad Arif of Malharganj and Sarfaraj of Junarisala.

About 30 grams of MD drugs was seized from the accused. The value of the drugs is about 3 lakh in the international market. The accused were handed over to Malharganj police and they were booked under the relevant section of the NDPS Act.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 12:56 AM IST