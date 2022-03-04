Indore: Two-day workshop on zygomatic implants begins at Govt Dental College

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Teeth are one of the most vital ectodermal organs, which when infected or damaged gives a lot of pain to the person. Several advancements have been introduced with the time in dental treatment.

With the aim to skill the post-graduation students of Government Dental College, a two-day workshop on zygomatic implant began on Friday.

In the workshop, it was taught to the students that in those patients whose upper jaw bone is eroded or removed due to some reason, teeth through zygomatic implants can been fitted. This allows the patient to chew food properly.



In the program, Dr Akash Chakraborty, a specialist in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery from Hyderabad, informed the students about zygomatic surgery.



The welcome address in the workshop was given by Dean Dr Deshraj Jain. Dr Alka Gupta outlined the program. Dr Sandhya Jain said that this type of educational workshop will be organized continuously in the college. Dr Amit Rawat expressed his gratitude to all the present dentists and specialists Dr Akash Chakraborty.

Two patients' surgery done in workshop

Two patients were given fixed teeth by the surgery of a zygomatic implant in the workshop which was organized under the aegis of the Department of Prosthodontics and Oral Surgery.

What is zygomatic implant surgery

In many patients, due to pyria, the teeth become loose and the bone melts, in such patients bone is formed by graft. Through zygomatic implant surgery, teeth can be implanted in these patients without a graft.



College officials said that by getting information about zygomatic implant surgery in this two-day workshop, patients will be able to get proper treatment and benefits. During covid, due to black fungus infection, it becomes necessary to remove the bone of the upper jaw due to necrosis in the bone, and also due to cancer and trauma in it.

