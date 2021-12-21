Indore: Two covid deaths in city after a month

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid Omicron scare, two Covid-19 deaths have sent Indore officials into a tizzy. The deaths due to Covid-19 were reported after almost a month as last Covid death was reported on November 22.

One of the two deaths was reported on Monday morning. However, despite sharing of information to the Chief Medical and Health Officer by the hospital the health department officials were oblivious to it till Tuesday evening.

A 69-year-old patient of Omaxe City succumbed to the disease during treatment at Shalby Hospital on Monday night.

According to doctors, the patient was admitted on December 11 with 35% lung infection. “The patient was diabetic and didn’t respond to the treatment as lung infection had increased to 90%. He was shifted on a ventilator as well but succumbed around 3.30 am. We have informed the Chief Medical and Health Officer about the same,” the doctors told the media.

Similarly, a 75-year-old male died during treatment of Covid-19 in Bombay Hospital on Monday morning. ”The patient was admitted to the hospital about a week ago with an 80% lung infection. He also had comorbid conditions, including renal ailments. We informed the CMHO office about the same on Monday,” the doctors said. However, officials didn’t add the death of Covid patient in the Covid bulletin released by CMHO on Monday night.



I am yet to take information about deaths: CMHO

While talking to the media, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya expressed ignorance about Covid-19 deaths even more than 24 hours after it happened. “I don’t have any information about deaths of patients. I will get the information from the officials concerned and will take required actions,” Dr Saitya told the media.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 10:27 PM IST