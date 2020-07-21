Indore: Two absconding criminals nabbed

Indore: Crime Branch along with police staff of Nemawar police station on Monday nabbed two accused who were absconding for the last one year. The accused Mohammad Farooq and Babu Prajapat were planning a robbery at the time of their arrest. Sometime back, police had received information that 10 people were planning a robbery and they managed to arrest eight of them, but two had managed to escape, but they were finally caught
