Indore: ‘Try to complete road from Bhanwarkuan Sq to Tejaji Nagar before PBD conference’

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Officials were directed to ensure that the road between Bhanwarkuan Square and Tejaji Nagar underpass is completed before the start of Pravasi Bhartaiya Diwas (PBD) conference.

These directions were given at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting which was presided over by MP Shankar Lalwani, on Saturday.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, MLA Mahendra Hardia, collector Ilaya Raja T, district panchayat president Reena Malviya, IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal, CEO of Zilla panchayat Vandana Sharma among others were present.

IMC is constructing the road, though NHAI is funding it as this stretch of road is also part of the national highway.

Currently the work of shifting of sewage lines and electric poles is going on.

The implementation of various government schemes and programmes like the Pradhan Mantri Nutrition Scheme (Mid-Day Meal), Urban Road and National Highway, Ayushman Bharat Scheme, Village Development Scheme in 20 villages of the district under Pradhan Mantri Adarsh ​​Gram Yojana, were reviewed.

During the review, MP Shankar Lalwani said that the district occupies the first place in the implementation of various government schemes. He said that under Pradhan Mantri Adarsh ​​Gram Yojana, about 85 per cent works have been completed in the district and a target should be set to complete 100% work. He said that the works being done under the Smart City project in Rajwada area should be completed soon.

Collector Ilaya Raja T said that under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the pace of making Ayushman cards in urban areas is good, but it is slow at the gram panchayat level, and it will be accelerated. He said that in the last two months, 9,000 Ayushman cards have been made.